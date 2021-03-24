Tori Spelling Reveals She Should Have Had Sex With Ryan Seacrest, But Didn’t

Actress Tori Spelling revealed she wishes she would have slept with Ryan Seacrest back when she had the chance.

Spelling opened up about her dating regrets during Lisa Vanderpump’s new E! series “Overserved,” Page Six reported Wednesday.

Tori Spelling hinted that something almost happened between her and Ryan Seacrest when he appeared on #BeverlyHills90210. ????https://t.co/Z5f0Rrou25 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 24, 2021

“Which celebrity should you have slept with that you didn’t?” Vanderpump asked the “90210” star. (RELATED: Tori Spelling Gets Instagram Hate After Feeding Her Kids Muffins)

“Ryan Seacrest,” Spelling responded. “It was when he first started. I didn’t know, I was on ‘90210’ and I was like, ‘Oh, whatever.’ I would’ve been dating up!”

“I could be a Kardashian right now,” she joked.

Seacrest appeared in an episode of “Beverly Hills, 90210” back in 2000.

“I had a very short role as a game show host for a couple’s game show,” Seacrest said once on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Page Six noted. “I was very excited to get that role … Part of the reason I moved to L.A. was because I watched ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and thought the world was just like that.”

Although the two never dated, Spelling went on to marry Dean McDermott in 2006. The reality star is known for hosting “Chopped Canada.” McDermott later publicly admitted to cheating on Spelling. The couple is reportedly still together, but photos of Spelling without her wedding ring have sparked rumors that the couple split up.