Disgruntled Customer Drives His Car Through A Verizon Store In Crazy Viral Video

One Verizon customer recently had an extreme meltdown.

According to Fox5, a customer at a Verizon store in Alexandria, Virginia drove his car through the store after being told multiple times that they wouldn't disconnect his phone.

When the store wouldn't disconnect his phone, the unidentified man said he was going to run over a female employee with his car, according to the same report.

Well, in the video of the incident, he fired up the engine and crashed right through the front of the building.

WATCH: full video of man who crashed car into Va. Verizon store after an employee says he got angry with workers. No arrests yet! https://t.co/fivbgIBwrT @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/pRPwVVVcS8 — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 24, 2021

Some people out there are just insane. I don't really get upset ever with customer service reps. We're all just trying to do a job.

You know what I damn sure don't do? I don't drive my car through the front of a building because I allegedly didn't get my way.

Also, as of Fox5’s report, the man is still on the run! How is that possible? They clearly captured his license plate information!

Finally, if you ever find yourself about to drive through a building, take the keys out of your vehicle and relax. Life isn’t always great, but it’s at least better than ending up in prison, which is where this man is almost certainly headed once he’s captured.