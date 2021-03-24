Wednesday Is The 16-Year Anniversary Of ‘The Office’ Premiering On NBC

Wednesday marks the 16-year of “The Office” premiering on NBC.

On March 24, 2005, the hit NBC show with Steve Carell as Michael Scott hit airwaves for the first time, and the rest is history. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The show went down as one of the greatest comedies ever made, and his withstood the test of time arguably better than any other TV show in history.

It’s truly insane that “The Office” is already 16 years old. It feels like just yesterday that I was in high school and college watching episodes.

After that, “The Office” was on Netflix for several years, and I’m not even kidding when I say I watched it nearly every single day.

The cast of characters working at Dunder Mifflin was an ensemble unlike any we’d ever seen before and it might be better than any we ever see again.

Even when Carell left the show, “The Office” still went on for a couple more seasons, and the quality didn’t really dip.

Most shows would end immediately as soon as its star left. “The Office” changed, but didn’t slow down. That’s a sign the cast is truly next level.

So, on the 16th birthday of one of the greatest shows ever made, fire up some old episodes and take a walk down memory lane!