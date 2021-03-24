Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Cut Draws 1.8 Million Households In First Five Minutes

Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” drew more than one million households during its debut on HBO Max, according to Samba TV.

The Hollywood director's latest superhero film in its first five minutes had 1.8 million U.S. households watching on the streaming site from March 19-21, according to Deadline magazine in a published on Wednesday.

The piece noted, the numbers are impressive and the DC film beat out the Disney Plus debut of "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," which Samba TV reported as having 1.7 million households during the same time frame.

Gal Gadot's final reappearance as Wonder Woman in the highly anticipated sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" drew 2.2 million when it debuted on the streaming site December 25-27 following delays of its release in theaters due to the pandemic.

Samba TV, which polls terrestrial smart TVs, also reported that by the end of 2020, the second “Wonder Woman” film had 3.03 million households.