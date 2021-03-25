Watch The Trailer For Anthony Hopkins’ New Movie ‘The Virtuoso’

Anthony Hopkins’ new movie “The Virtuoso” looks like it’s going to be legit.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Danger, deception and murder descend upon a sleepy town when a professional assassin accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic boss. Given a cryptic clue, the place and the time, he must identify his mysterious mark among several possible targets.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For fans of thrillers and action films, the trailer should do more than enough to generate some interest.

This movie looks awesome. As someone who grew up in a small town, I’m obsessed with movies about small communities carrying sinister secrets.

It looks like the cop in this film has secrets in spades and the hitman is intent on uncovering them. I’m here for it!

While the peak of Hopkins’ career was before my time, I’ve seen enough of him in “Westworld” to know the man can play the sinister boss incredibly well.

That was more or less his entire role in the hit HBO series, and hit a home run episode after episode.

Now, he’s starring in “The Virtuoso,” and I’m more than interested. What secrets are being hidden? What aren’t we being told? Fans can find out starting April 30! I’m 100% checking it out.