‘Arrested Development’ Star Jessica Walter Dead At 80 Years Old

Jessica Walter’s daughter confirmed the actress died Wednesday.

Brooke Bowman revealed Walter died in her sleep at her home in New York City, Deadline reported.

Jessica Walter, the award-winning actress whose career spanned five decades, passed away in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24th https://t.co/bucNe6cJvy — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 25, 2021

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Brooke Bowman said in a statement, Deadline reported. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.” (RELATED: James Bond Villain Dies At 81)

The actress began her career on Broadway, but transitioned seamlessly to television and film. Walter’s earliest notable role in a film came in 1971 when she starred in “Play Misty For Me.” Walter also grabbed roles in “Lilith,” “Grand Prix,” “The Group” and “Bye Bye Braverman.”

Walter is most known for her role as the matriarch in Fox’s “Arrested Development.” The show aired from 2003 until 2006, when it was cancelled over low ratings. Netflix went on to revive the show in 2013, and Walter reprised her role for the fifth season in 2018.

Most recently, Walter voiced Malory Archer in FX’s animated series “Archer.”

Walter is survived by Bowman, who is SVP Drama programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann, Deadline reported.