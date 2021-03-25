Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Says He Stole Pills From His Grandpa During Addiction

“Bachelor” star Ben Higgins revealed he once stole pills from his grandpa during his battle with an addiction to pills.

“I remember doing it and walking out and I just remember this feeling of like, ‘Who are you?'” Higgins recalled during the Facebook Live series “Addiction Talk Live,” Page Six noted Thursday.

“‘Like, what is this about? Why are you still doing this?'” Higgins added. “‘And you’re taking something from someone that you love.’ I think that was the start of me starting to say, ‘I need to start at least confronting it.'” (RELATED: Ben Higgins Reveals His Faith Got Him Through His Addiction To Painkillers)

Higgins recently opened up about his addiction to pills in his memoir “Alone In Plain Sight.” The star’s addiction began after he suffered an injury playing high school football.

Higgins admitted his addiction began slowly, Page Six reported.

“I was recognizing that I was always hiding something from somebody, I think that was the first sign to me,” he said during the live. “I was always strategically prepping in my mind on how I could hide whatever it was.”

Higgins said he was feeling “a ton of depression, a ton of anxiousness around where [he was] going to find the next pill, when [he was] going to find the next bottle.”

Eventually Higgins talked himself into getting help.