Biden Says Republican Voter Integrity Initiatives ‘Make Jim Crow Look Like Jim Eagle’

“I am convinced that we’ll be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing,” Biden said. “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle. I mean this is gigantic, what they’re trying to do, and it cannot be sustained.” (RELATED: ‘Written In Hell By The Devil Himself’: Sen. Mike Lee Says HR1 Bill Will Allow Democrats To ‘Remain In Power For Decades’)

Democrats and Republicans have clashed over the passage of H.R. 1, also known as the For The People Act. The bill, which was supported in the House of Representatives by all but one Democrat, passed in the House in March without a single Republican vote. Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson was the only Democrat to vote against the bill.

The sweeping election reform bill includes provisions like automatic voter registration for children as young as 16, outlawing partisan gerrymandering, requiring same-day voter registration nationwide, ending voter I.D. requirements, legalizing ballot harvesting and giving felons the right to vote.

Republicans have criticized the election reform bill because they say it will undermine election integrity and lead to increased voter fraud. Democrats have argued that the For The People Act will ensure that all Americans have the right to vote by removing unnecessary restrictions.