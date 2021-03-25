Black Bear Chills Out In A Hot Tub In Wholesome Viral Videos

A video of a black bear hanging out in a hot tub is making the rounds online for all the right reasons.

In a pair of Instagram videos posted by @juvenescencemedicalspa, a big black bear could be seen climbing up to a hot tub and helping itself right in! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The bear didn’t even hesitate to go for a quick dip in what appeared to be the cool air, judging from all the steam. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juvenescence Medical Spa (@juvenescencemedicalspa)

There is no chance you find anything more wholesome than these videos on the internet today. I refuse to believe it’s possible. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Everything about it was awesome. The bear literally tested the water for a second to get a feel for it and then climbed right in. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It behaved like it owned the place. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juvenescence Medical Spa (@juvenescencemedicalspa)

Imagine walking out to a hot tub and finding a bear in the place where you should be. You’re walking out in a nice robe and your swimming trunks ready to soak up the views.

Instead, there’s a gigantic wild animal that has claimed the spot as its own.

Best of luck finding something that warms your heart better than this post today. It’s not going to happen!

H/T: Barstool Sports