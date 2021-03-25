Boulder Shooting Suspect Appears In Court For First Hearing, To Be Held Without Bail

The man accused of killing ten people, including one police officer, at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket appeared in district court for his first hearing on Thursday morning.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appeared in front Judge Thomas Mulvahill and was advised of the charges against him. He is facing ten counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Alissa will be held without bail and evaluated for mental illness.

From @DADoughertyCO The suspect in the tragic King Soopers shooting is set for an Appearance on Arrest Warrant on Thursday, March 25 at 8:15 am in Judge Mulvahill’s courtroom. The hearing can be viewed at https://t.co/fMOVETx76B, access code 921 389 808, Courtroom L, Division 5 pic.twitter.com/GDlSVZIeqW — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 24, 2021

Alissa is accused of killing ten people, including a responding police officer, at the King Sooper supermarket in Boulder on March 22. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, although Alissa’s family members have suggested that he suffers from a mental illness. (RELATED: Video Shows Boulder Shooting Suspect Cuffed And Marched To Stretcher, Bleeding And Shirtless)

President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have called for new gun control measures to be enacted in the wake of the shooting. “Things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. Biden called for the Senate to approve a pair of bills already passed by the House that would ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines