‘Why Did He Then Break Quarantine And Fake His Reemergence From The Basement?’: Dana Perino Has Questions For Chris Cuomo

Screen Shot 2021-03-25 at 10.48.36 AM

Screenshot/Fox News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Fox News host Dana Perino had a few questions for CNN’s Chris Cuomo after reports circulated that he had been given preferential access to coronavirus testing.

His brother Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arranged for special access to testing — which, at the time, was hard to come by — and expedited results for his own family members and a few others, according to The Washington Post.

CNN released a statement saying that when Chris Cuomo began feeling symptoms, out of concern that he might spread the virus, he had “turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would.”

Perino addressed the issue on “America’s Newsroom,” arguing that Cuomo’s behavior did not necessarily reflect that concern. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo Plays Dramatic Clip Leaving Basement After Quarantine, But The CNN Anchor Already Admitted He Left Quarantine On Easter)

Carley Shimkus reported the story, noting that the CNN statement appeared to her to be an admission that Chris Cuomo may have received special treatment.

“So the governor’s office is saying they were doing normal COVID-19 testing protocol but the CNN statement sounds like they are admitting this was a favor,” Shimkus said.

“Exactly,” Perino replied. “The other thing is if Chris Cuomo was so concerned about [COVID-19], why did he then break quarantine and fake his reemergence from the basement?”

Cuomo was widely criticized for breaking quarantine and then filming his dramatic return from the basement for an episode of “Cuomo Primetime.”