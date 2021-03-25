The Chicago Bears Officially Name Andy Dalton The Team’s Starting Quarterback

The Chicago Bears have officially announced Andy Dalton as the team’s starting quarterback.

The team tweeted out a photoshopped photo Wednesday night of Dalton slinging it for the Bears, and captioned it "QB1."

Andy Dalton had previously said he was told when he signed with the Bears that he was going to be the guy for the 2021 season.

“They told me I was the starter.” — Andy Dalton, Bears QB — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 18, 2021

I don’t understand this move at all. With Nick Foles on the roster, why not at least have a quarterback competition in camp?

Are we really supposed to believe that Dalton is so much better that the Bears declared the quarterback competition over in late March?

That seems incredibly stupid.

While I’m sure Andy Dalton is a nice guy, nobody fears him. As a fan of the Detroit Lions, we have to face the Bears twice a year.

Trust me when I say that I’m not shaking in my boots at the thought of playing Andy Dalton, and the Lions are going to likely be trash in 2021.

Even with a busted up roster, I still feel the Lions can beat any team Dalton is leading.

I have a strong feeling the Bears are going to regret making this decision with so much time left on the clock. They should have at least given Foles a shot in camp.