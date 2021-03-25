White House Hires Obama, Clinton, Biden Veteran To Replace Ousted Spokesman

The White House hired Andrew Bates, the longtime rapid response director for President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign, as a new deputy press secretary Thursday.

Bates will join a team that already includes White House press secretary Jen Psaki and principle deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Chris Meagher, who moved into the role after T.J. Ducklo’s public departure from the White House in February, will also continue to serve as deputy press secretary alongside Bates. (RELATED: Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Resigns After Drama Over Allegations That He Intimidated Politico Reporter)

“Andrew Bates is one of the smartest, most committed and most strategic media professionals in the business. He brings invaluable experience to the job of Deputy Press Secretary,” Psaki tweeted Thursday morning. “From the pivotal role on the Biden campaign team through the primary and general election to the extensive campaign and government experience he had prior, we are looking forward to having him in a senior position on the press team.

Prior to joining the Biden team, Bates served as the top spokesman for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and in multiple positions throughout former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and administration.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller’s inquiries on the subject by press time.

Biden himself is set to field questions from reporters at his first formal press conference as president later Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when available.