Father Of Fallen Police Officer Eric Talley: ‘My Son Would Have Been Deeply Offended To Know His Death Would Be Used To Promote Gun Control’

Eric Talley’s dad said the slain officer would have been “deeply offended” over his death being used to promote gun control.

Slain CO Cop Eric Talley’s Dad Says Son Was AR-15 Owner, Gun Rights Advocate https://t.co/2R7IqCEDPF — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2021

“My son would have been deeply offended to know his death would be used to promote gun control,” Homer Talley told TMZ in an interview published Thursday. “Before he was an officer, he enjoyed shooting.”

The police officer’s father told TMZ that his son owned an AR-15 and used it for target practice.

Talley did not blame his son’s death on gun access, and told the outlet that his son wouldn’t either. (RELATED: Democrats Push For Gun Control Following Boulder Shooting)

President Joe Biden called for an outright ban on assault weapons following the King Soopers shooting Monday that left 10 dead, including police officer Eric Talley, who was the first to respond on the scene.

21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa allegedly used an AR-15-style pistol during the Boulder shooting.

“While we’re still waiting for more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used … I don’t need to wait another minute … to take common-sense steps that will save lives in the future. [I] urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said, as previously reported.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” the president added.