Jack Dorsey Regrets Suppressing Hunter Biden Story, Won’t Name Who’s Responsible

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called the company’s decision to block a story about Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election a “total mistake,” but failed to say Thursday who was responsible for suppressing the article.

Dorsey deflected at a congressional hearing on misinformation and social media Thursday when asked to name those responsible for the mistake, according to the New York Post.

“Their entire account to be blocked for two weeks by a mistake seems like a really big mistake,” Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise told Dorsey. “Was anyone held accountable in your censoring department for that mistake?”

“Well, we don’t have a censoring department,” Dorsey responded, according to the New York Post. “We didn’t block their account for two weeks. We required them to delete the tweet and then they could tweet it again,” he clarified the outlet’s account ban. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Elected You?’ — Ted Cruz Criticizes Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey For Censoring NY Post, Denying The Platform Impacts Elections)

“They didn’t take that action, so we corrected it for them,” Dorsey continued.

Dorsey previously admitted that locking The New York Post out of its Twitter account and prohibiting users from sharing the outlet’s story on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop last October was an error, according to The New York Post.

“We recognize it as a mistake that we made, both in terms of the intention of the policy and also the enforcement action of not allowing people to share it publicly or privately,” Dorsey said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in November, according to the report.

Jack Dorsey says blocking Post’s Hunter Biden story was ‘total mistake’ — but won’t say who made it https://t.co/4TmgU6Ry3G pic.twitter.com/PPBITrRiob — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2021

Scalise contrasted the social media titan’s reaction to the New York Post’s report on Hunter Biden with Jan. 9 Washington Post article that claimed that Former President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s lead elections investigator to “find the fraud”. The Washington Post issued a correction to the piece in early March.

Twitter’s inaction towards the falsehoods targeting Trump speaks to the long-suspected “conservative bias” of the company, Scalise said.