Biden Kicks Off First Solo Press Conference By Declaring New Vaccine Goal: 200 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

President Joe Biden announced a new target goal for vaccinations at the top of his Thursday press conference: administering 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

Biden delivered brief remarks before fielding questions from reporters gathered in the room. The event marked the first time the press has been able to extensively question the president since he was sworn into office on Jan. 20. (RELATED: Biden Says US Now On Track To Have Vaccines For Every Adult By End Of May)

The president noted that the government met his original goal of administering 100 million vaccinations 42 days ahead of schedule before “setting a second goal, and that is we will, by my 100th day in office, have administered 200 million shots into those arms.”

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal,” Biden stated. “But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close, to what we’re doing. I believe we can do it.”

