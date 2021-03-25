Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Cheated On Ex With Megan Fox

Model Sommer Ray revealed Wednesday she never had sex with ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly because he apparently started dating actress Megan Fox while they were still together.

Ray said during an episode of Logan Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive” that she makes her boyfriends wait three months before having sex.

WATCH:

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him … I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me,” Sommer said using Machine Gun Kelly’s real name, Colson Baker. (RELATED: ‘I Did Fall In Love For The First Time’: Machine Gun Kelly Says About Relationship With Megan Fox)

“I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me,” Ray continued. “So Colson just never passed the test.”

Ray claimed she doesn’t “feel bad” about airing her business with Machine Gun Kelly because he was allegedly unfaithful to her with Fox.

“I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox,” Ray said.

Ray alleged that Machine Gun Kelly invited her to Puerto Rico where he was filming a movie with Fox.

“I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it,” she said. “I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.”

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly allegedly got together during the filming of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.” Fox went on to file for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green in November.

Machine Gun Kelly took their relationship public in July of 2020.

My only question is how does Machine Gun Kelly keep getting with people this hot? First, it was model Sommer Ray. Now, he’s practically almost married to Fox? This guy with bleach blonde hair and mediocre looks apparently broke up Fox’s 10-year-long marriage.

I just need to know what is so special about Machine Gun Kelly?