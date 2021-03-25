Editorial

MAP: The Majority Of America Thinks Gonzaga Or Michigan Will Win The National Title

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 22: Corey Kispert #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts to beating the Oklahoma Sooners in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The majority of America expects Gonzaga or Baylor to win the NCAA Tournament.

According to geotagged Twitter data compiled by betonline.ag, Gonzaga and Michigan are each the favorite to cut down the nets in 14 states. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is favored in six states and Baylor is only favored in four states. You can see the full map below.

Title Map (Credit: betonline.ag)

Title Map (Credit: betonline.ag)

How is Baylor the favorite in only four states? They’ve looked every bit as great as Gonzaga. In fact, they might even have looked better through the squad’s first two games.

Baylor’s athleticism is unreal, and that was on full display against the Wisconsin Badgers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

I don’t understand at all how Michigan is such a popular pick. Of all the top seeds remaining, I’d put them as a distant third behind Gonzaga and Baylor.

Clearly, the rest of America must know something that I don’t.

As I’ve said before, I’m all in on Loyola at this point, and I think most of you should be too if your team is out.

What’s not to love about them? They’re the scrappy underdog and they have Sister Jean! They’re a fun team to rally behind.

Let us know in the comments who you’re cheering for in the NCAA Tournament!