Meghan McCain Dishes On Idea She’s ‘The Supervillain’ Of ‘The View’ And Whether They All ‘Get Along’

Meghan McCain disputed the idea she’s the “supervillain” of ABC’s “The View” and called it simply “inaccurate” that they “don’t get along.”

“I know my job,” the co-host of the popular daytime talk show shared with DailyMailTV.com in a piece published Tuesday.

“I know that I am here to give an opinion that isn’t always the one people want to hear,” she added. “And I think there’s no crying in baseball. And I signed up for this.”

“It’s live, crazy TV,” McCain continued. “I think sometimes the idea that I’m like the supervillain on the show and that we all don’t get along is just not accurate and it’s unkind.”

The former Fox News co-host explained all the women on the show have “great respect for each other” and she wished all the media covering their on-camera feuds would just give them “a little break sometimes.” (RELATED: ‘We’ve Been Through A Lot Of Sh*t Together’: Meghan McCain Responds To Joy Behar Saying She ‘Did Not Miss’ Her)

McCain admitted always being portrayed as the “bad guy” can take a toll but her brother Jimmy has helped her keep perspective. “Sometimes it’s hard on me,” Meghan shared. “My brother Jimmy is always like, ‘Is it hard being on TV and getting your makeup done? Megan, I went to Iraq.’ So, I have my brothers to keep me in check when I feel sorry for myself.”