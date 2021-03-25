Mel Kiper Says Sam Darnold Is Better Than Every Quarterback In The 2021 Draft Not Named Than Trevor Lawrence

Mel Kiper recently made a bold claim about Sam Darnold’s stock in the NFL compared to incoming rookie quarterbacks.

It's unknown right now whether the Jets will trade their young quarterback and draft his replacement at number two, or if he'll continue to be the guy in New York.

Well, according to Mel Kiper, the only guy more talented than Darnold in the draft is Trevor Lawrence, who is going first overall to the Jaguars.

“There’s a quarterback out there that’s better than any of the QBs in this draft, except for Trevor Lawrence, and that’s Sam Darnold,” Kiper said during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN.

I think I’m going to have to disagree with Kiper on this one. I would certainly take Darnold over Mac Jones and Trey Lance right now, but Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are every bit as good as the Jets quarterback.

The quarterback position in the NFL is evolving. Speed and athleticism has never been more important. Wilson and Fields are both freaks of nature athletically.

Fields also has a cannon for an arm when he’s playing at the top of his game. He had some tough outings in 2020, but the dude is still a stud.

Now, I’m hoping the Jets ride with Darnold because that makes the odds of the Lions getting Fields only go up.

However, let’s not pretend like Zach Wilson or Justin Fields couldn’t do the exact same things Darnold has done in the NFL.

I’d take either on a rookie deal over Darnold. At the very least, they’re worth a shot.