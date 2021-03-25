Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter, Citing ‘Desire To Be Liked’ And ‘Fear Of Pissing People Off’

Model Chrissy Teigen announced she was deleting her Twitter account Wednesday.

Teigen revealed she has to work on not letting the negativity get to her in a Thursday Instagram post.

“The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you,” she wrote. “Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones.”

Here’s what Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter before her account went dark. https://t.co/MB1WCVMios pic.twitter.com/cLAZOdo7wI — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) March 25, 2021

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!” Teigen originally wrote in one of her last tweets on Wednesday evening, the web archive showed.

“Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” (RELATED: ‘I Was Done Making An A** Of Myself’: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Wanted To Get Sober)

Teigen has taken a break from Twitter before and has even put her profile on private in the past.

I’m sad to see Teigen leave Twitter. She really made it a fun place to be sometimes, but I know not everyone will miss her.

It’s just kind of special for a celebrity to actually bring you into their world instead of just showing you a curated version of themselves. Teigen definitely did that and sometimes you got to see her innermost thoughts on Twitter. It was refreshing.

Teigen will be missed, at least by me.