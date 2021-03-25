Florida Police Shoot A Man At A Gas Station In Intense Body Camera Footage

Police officers in Hudson, Florida shot and killed a man after he allegedly opened fire on them.

In police body camera footage released on YouTube by PoliceActivity, Pasco County Sheriff officers can be seen for nearly half an hour begging 79-year-old James Zambrotto to comply with their orders after he allegedly made comments about wanting to hurt people last Saturday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Eventually, the police claimed he allegedly produced a weapon and opened fire on them at the gas station. Police shot back and he died Monday, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

You can watch the insane body camera footage below. It’s absolutely nuts.

I don’t care how old you are or what your deal is, when a cop tells you to do something, you damn well better do it.

If you think you’re innocent, then battle it out in court. You know what you 100% never do in the event multiple cops have their guns on you?

Reach for a weapon of your own and allegedly open fire.

It’s mind-boggling to me how some people don’t understand how tough it is for cops out on the streets. This shooting is a perfect example.

They begged that man to comply and not do anything stupid. Yet, he just wouldn’t listen. When they had their backs to the wall, they did what they thought they had to do.

A Pasco deputy’s body-camera recorded him pleading with a man not to reach for a gun. “We don’t want to shoot you, sir,” the deputy said. Soon, gunshots rang out. https://t.co/LzR045v2xJ — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) March 21, 2021

It’s a tragic situation, and it could have 100% avoided. Instead, a different path was chosen.