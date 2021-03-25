Pepsi And Peeps Have Created A Marshmallow Soda In Time For Easter And It Sounds Awful

Pepsi and Peeps teamed up to make a marshmallow soda just in time for Easter—and it sounds terrible.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Pepsi’s VP of Marketing, Todd Kaplan, shared with People magazine Thursday. (RELATED: Pepsi Exec Answers Rumor About Britney Spears Possibly Performing At Super Bowl LII)

“So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola,” Kaplan added.

Pepsi and Peeps Have Joined Forces to Create Marshmallow Soda​ https://t.co/lGDbKS4vEJ — People (@people) March 25, 2021

Customers won’t be able to buy this sugary drink, which comes in a three-pack of colorful 7.5-oz. cans, in stores. Instead, they must enter a sweepstake starting Thursday, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Celebrities Attack Kendall Jenner, Pepsi Over Social Justice Ad)

People interested should use the hashtag “#HangingWithMyPEEPS” on social media pictures showing themselves enjoying spring “in a safe, socially distant manner.”

Shout out to all our PEEPS: a sweet new flavor is coming your way just in time for spring. Are you ready? #PEPSIxPEEPS pic.twitter.com/LwQXAwvWMZ — Pepsi (@pepsi) March 25, 2021

Maybe you like Peeps and this sounds good to you. But the idea of an already sweet drink with extra sugar to make it taste like a liquid marshmallow does not sound appetizing.

This concept seems to be the latest trend of adding flavors to things like donuts and even the Cadbury Creme Egg to beers. But honestly, if I want donuts I want donuts, and if I want beer . . . the same goes.

I think someone thought this was creative and fun, but really hoping this fad doesn’t continue. I mean what’s next, gummy bear soda? Just say no.