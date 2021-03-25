Protesters At Homeless Encampment Throw ‘Rocks, Bottles And Smoke Bombs’ At Los Angeles Police

Police officers in Los Angeles were attacked by protesters Wednesday when police attempted to close a homeless encampment.

Activists and homeless people refused to move and began throwing objects at the officers as they closed in on the encampment, according to Fox News. (RELATED: LA Woman Recounts Time A Homeless Man Doused Her In Diarrhea — ‘He Just Kept Pouring It’)

“Two unlawful assemblies were declared and dispersal orders were issued … due to officers being assaulted with rocks, bottles, and smoke bombs. Fencing is being installed and police will be there overnight,” the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a tweet.

Two unlawful assemblies were declared and dispersal orders were issued at Santa Ynez Street and Glendale Blvd due to officers being assaulted with rocks, bottles and smoke bombs. Fencing is being installed and police will be there overnight. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 25, 2021

At 11:45 p.m., officers were still at the encampment and a fence was installed to keep new protesters out. The homeless already in the encampment were permitted to stay overnight, according to a tweet by LAPD Chief Michael Moore.

Homeless service providers were dispatched to the area to help the homeless find shelter after the clash, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell claimed in a tweet.

Los Angeles is the city with the second-highest rate of people experiencing homelessness in every category, based on a 2020 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.