REPORT: High School Football Coach Fired After Players Use ‘Auschwitz’ Audible During A Game

The head football coach at Duxbury High School has reportedly been fired.

According to TMZ, Dave Maimaron was fired after an investigation revealed that he had used the terms "Auschwitz," "rabbi" and "dreidel" with his players during a March 12 game.

REPORT: High School Football Players Call ‘Auschwitz’ Audible During A Game https://t.co/0cX6AZrsCE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

The Boston Globe previously reported that he was on leave pending an investigation after players used the words to call audibles.

It turns out the previously unspecified offensive terms the Duxbury, Mass. high school football team was using for play calls were …….. Holocaust-related https://t.co/NCOs8S5pr7 — Curt Woodward (@curtwoodward) March 23, 2021

I’m not a big believer in firing people in almost all circumstances when something has gone wrong, but calling out an “Auschwitz” audible is downright insane.

There’s no excuse anyone could tell me that I’d buy. Literally not a single one. If you don’t know what the Holocaust is, then that’s on you.

Millions of Jewish people were systematically murdered under Adolf Hitler’s regime as the leader of Nazi Germany. Unless you’ve chosen to ignore history, there’s no excuse not to know, especially as an adult man.

A full scale independent investigation is needed. “It’s deeply hurtful to the Jewish community to learn that the plays somehow connect to the Holocaust & Judaism. There are indications of a systemic failure both on and off the field.” https://t.co/DM2pzlkEN6 — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) March 23, 2021

I can understand a certain level of ignorance. There’s stuff we’re all ignorant about. That’s part of life. What I can’t understand and what shouldn’t be tolerated is cultivating an atmosphere among young men where genocide becomes a football play.

There’s nothing funny or entertaining about it at all.

As tough as this might be to hear for some people, the hammer had to be dropped in response to this insanity. It’s just the way it is.