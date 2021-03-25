REPORT: Zac Efron And Russell Crowe Are In Talks To Star In ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’

Zac Efron and Russell Crowe are reportedly in talks to star in a movie about a legendary story from the Vietnam War.

According to Deadline, the two Hollywood stars are in talks to star in “The Greatest Beer Run,” and Apple is in talks to finance the project. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Deadline wrote the following details about the true story:

Beer Run tells Donohue’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army — while they are fighting in Vietnam. Donohue took a good idea to the extreme, hitching a ride on a Merchant Marine ship, then carrying the beer through the jungle as he tried to track down his three friends. Dressed in shorts and Hawaiian shirts, he was mistaken for CIA, which made his effort a bit easier. Finally, when he completed his beer run, the Tet Offensive happened.

For those of you who have never heard about the story of Chick Donohue, there’s some content on YouTube that you’ll love.

Below is a great video for people wanting to learn more.

Americans love beer and we love our war movies. Now, the story of a man sneaking into Vietnam with beer for his buddies is coming to the big screen and two major stars are in talks to lead the way.

I love everything about this project. This is about as pro-America as it gets. Sneaking into a war zone with some cold brews to raise morale is the definition of badass.

Imagine the kind of guts you’d have to have to sneak into a war zone on the other side of the world just to get some beer to your buddies.

Those are the kinds of friends most people will never have in life.

Let’s hope and Efron and Crowe ink deals to do it because I have no doubt they’d be great.