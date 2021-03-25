STUDY: 48% Of NFL Fans Between The Ages Of 18 And 34 Prefer Highlights Over The Full Game

A recent survey has shined a depressing light on the state of fans around different sports leagues.

According to Variety, data from The Maru Group for VIP’s “Sports’ New TV Formula” showed that 48% of NFL fans between the ages of 18 and 34 would prefer watching highlights over the actual game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For people 50 and older, the percentage preferring highlights over the game dropped all the way down to 11%.

Sports fan increasingly come for snacks (highlights) instead of meals (live games). https://t.co/vZSM55AYk9 pic.twitter.com/2LegoxxpB9 — Peter Naylor (@prnaylor) March 24, 2021

For the NBA, younger fans prefer highlights over the game at a rate of 54% and MLB fans in the demographic prefer highlights at 58%.

Just like with the NFL, the older fans got, the more they preferred the actual game.

Look, I’ll keep this incredibly simple for everyone. If you prefer highlights over the real game, then you’re a fake fan.

It’s that simple. If you ever would prefer watching highlights over actually watching your team from start to finish, then you’re not a real fan.

That’s fine. I’m not saying you should be arrested for it, but let’s not pretend you’re anything other than a fraud.

You know how many snaps of Wisconsin football I’ve missed in the past decade? Probably less than a dozen, and it’s only happened when I’m going to get another drink.

Don’t be a fraud. Be a real fan. Watch your team in real time, and enjoy the highlights again and again after the fact.