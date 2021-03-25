Wisconsin Star Micah Potter Announces He’s Done Playing For The Badgers

Wisconsin basketball star Micah Potter’s time in Madison has come to an end.

After the Badgers lost to Baylor in the Round of 32, all eyes turned to which seniors might potentially return for an extra year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers all out the door, Potter appeared to be the only one who might return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Reuvers (@reuvers35)

Well, we now know he won’t. Potter announced Wednesday night that he won’t use an extra eligibility to return.

“You’ll always be in my heart, and Madison will always be a place I can call home, but for now it is time to move on and see what God has in store for me at the next level,” Potter wrote in part.

You can read his full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Potter (@bigjam_23)

There it is, folks. All five seniors who saw major minutes are officially leaving Madison. Not a single one is returning.

The Badgers are going to look very different in 2021. I was hoping we’d at least get one or two back.

Instead, Potter and the other four have all chosen to pursue other opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Potter (@bigjam_23)

I wish them all nothing but the best. They won a Big 10 title in 2020 and gave us a lot of wins along the way. Now, it’s time to focus on the future.