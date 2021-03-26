1 Dead, 7 Injured In Chicago Shooting

A shooting at a gathering on the south side of Chicago left one person dead and seven others wounded, the Chicago Sun Times reported Friday.

Two men opened fire at the party just after midnight, leaving a 26-year-old man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, the Chicago Sun Times reported. Four of the seven wounded were also under the age of 30.

It was the second time this month a party became the site of a major shooting in Chicago. Fifteen people were shot on March 15, two fatally, after a fight broke out during a party, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. (RELATED: Police Officer, 2 Young Boys Among 25 Shot Over Bloody Weekend In Chicago)

Hours after the shooting at the party, there was a second shooting that left a Chicago police officer and a security guard wounded. Fox News reported the security guard was in grave condition, and that the suspect had been killed in a shootout with police.

Ten people died Monday in a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, including on police officer, Eric Tally.