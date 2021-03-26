Bindi Irwin Gives Birth To Her First Child

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi announced the birth of her first child Friday.
Grace Powell was born Thursday, according to Bindi’s Twitter post. In the post, Bindi included a photo of herself with husband Chandler Powell and the newborn baby girl.
Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs
— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021
“March 25, 2021,” Bindi wrote in her announcement. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.” (RELATED: Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child)
“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” she continued. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”
“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad,” Bindi added. “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”
Bindi first announced her pregnancy back in August of 2020. The couple got married in March of 2020 after getting engaged eight months earlier.
This is such a special moment for Bindi and Powell. I’m sure she very much wishes Steve could have been there for all of this. Steve died in 2006 while filming for “Ocean’s Deadliest.” Steve died after being stung by a stingray. He reportedly died from excessive bleeding after the stinger pierced his heart.