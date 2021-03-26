Bindi Irwin Gives Birth To Her First Child

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi announced the birth of her first child Friday.

Grace Powell was born Thursday, according to Bindi’s Twitter post. In the post, Bindi included a photo of herself with husband Chandler Powell and the newborn baby girl.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

“March 25, 2021,” Bindi wrote in her announcement. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.” (RELATED: Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell Announce They Are Expecting Their First Child)