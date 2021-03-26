Busch Beer Offering Dream Wedding For Three Lucky Couples. Here’s How To Enter Sweepstakes

Busch beer is offering to cover the expenses of a dream wedding for three lucky couples and shared details about the sweepstakes.

"We heard wedding venues are all booked up," the beer company posted on Twitter. The comments were noted by Michigan Live in a piece published Friday.

"So we turned underutilized farmland into venues for 3 lucky couples to tie the knot," the post added. "For your chance to win a wedding on our farm this summer, tell us how Busch brings you two together with #BuschFarmWedding and #Contest."

The post included a link about the details for the beer sweepstakes that can be seen here.

The contest is open to any legal residents 21 years or older that live in the United States. The contest kicked off at “10:00:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (‘EDT’) on March 23, 2021 and ends on April 19, 2021 (‘Contest Period’),” the website read.

There are three ways for people to enter the contest by either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. A couple just has to tell the company how “Busch brings you and your partner together and include the hashtags #BuschFarmWedding and #Contest,” in the post.

Then 10 finalists will be selected and three couples will be chosen with the company covering the cost of a “wedding planner, catering and entertainment,” the outlet noted.

Each winner will receive a “Wedding Ceremony and Wedding Reception for up to one-hundred (100) guests scheduled” to occur at Anheuser-Busch’s farms located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Bismarck, North Dakota, or Fargo, North Dakota,” all to take place in July 2021.