‘Is He A Living, Breathing Human Being?’: Trump Wants To Know Where John Durham Is

Former President Donald Trump released a press statement Friday asking about former U.S. Attorney for Connecticut and special counsel for the Trump-Russia investigation, John Durham.

“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” Trump said in the statement.

Durham was appointed as special counsel by former United States Attorney General William Barr in October 2020 to continue to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. (RELATED: Report: John Durham Has Expanded Investigation Of CIA, FBI Activities)

Trump had ordered the declassification of documents pertaining to the Trump campaign and the Russia probe before leaving office on Jan. 19. In late February, Durham stepped down from his role as U.S. Attorney for Connecticut but remained a special counsel on the Trump-Russia investigation.

Durham asked for a postponement in responding to employees who are reportedly implicated in a watchdog document regarding the Trump-Russia probe, FBI Director Christopher Wray explained at the time. Wray said the FBI was “cooperating fully with Mr. Durham’s investigation.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller stated he did not find any evidence of the Trump campaign conspiring with Russians or operating as foreign agents, according to a report released in April 2019. However, Durham has not yet released a report or an announcement regarding his own findings on the Trump-Russia probe.