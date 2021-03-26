Emma Stone Welcomes First Child With Husband Dave McCary

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary have welcomed their first child together, according to multiple reports.

Sources told TMZ in a piece published Friday that the 32-year-old actress and her writer husband are proud parents after she secretly gave birth on Saturday, March 13. There is no word yet on if the superstar actress has had a boy or girl, but it’s definitely fair to say that the couple is thrilled with the arrival.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have reportedly welcomed their first child! Full story: https://t.co/VkuJR2uxMB pic.twitter.com/ziQaE7V5QP — ExtraTV (@extratv) March 26, 2021

The “LA LA LAND” star was last spotted out in public earlier this month sporting a baby bump while in Santa Monica, Extra TV reported. Several reports surfaced last year that the couple had secretly tied the knot, and in September 2020, they were spotted wearing matching rings. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Emma Stone On The Internet)

Stone and McCarry, who is a comedian, producer and writer, met during her hosting appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2016. By the following year, the two were officially dating and in December 2019 the couple announced their engagement.

Congratulations!