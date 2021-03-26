‘Utterly Ridiculous’: James Carville Hammers Media’s ‘Absurd’ Questions At Biden Press Conference

Democratic strategist James Carville hammered the White House press corps on Thursday for asking “absurd” questions during President Joe Biden’s first press conference.

Carville described some of the questions as “utterly ridiculous” while appearing on MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber,” and focused specifically on Biden being asked if he would run for president again in 2024. (RELATED: ‘That’s A Serious Question?’: Joe Biden Becomes Agitated With Reporter Asking About ‘Unacceptable’ Conditions In Migrant Facility)

Host Ari Melber began by playing a clip of an exchange between Biden and a reporter at the Thursday press conference. The reporter noted Biden had not yet set up a reelection campaign and said that former President Donald Trump had already begun his at the same point in his presidency. Biden responded that Trump “needed” to set one up, and jokingly said, “Oh, God, I miss him.” Biden added he does indeed plan to run for reelection in 2024.

Melber then asked Carville what he thought Biden was “doing politically” in his response.

“Well, first of all, of course, he’s going to say he’s running for reelection. He’s not just going to be two months into a four-year term and say I’m not going to run. And then some fool asked him if Harris was going to be his running mate? I mean, please,” Carville answered. “The White House press corps, I give them a D plus, and that’s only because I’m notoriously an easy grader.”

“I mean, some of this stuff was utterly ridiculous. I mean it really was, Ari, I’m serious. No one is going to say ‘well I’m not going to run for reelection,’ and so you’re a lame duck two years into your term? It’s absurd. As if he’s thinking about his vice-presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs … We say in the pool halls of Louisiana, there’s a lot of green between here and there. You know, there’s a lot of politics left,” Carville concluded.