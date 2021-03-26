James Gunn Drops Trailer For ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Along With Release Date

James Gunn has dropped the official trailer for “The Suicide Squad” sequel and shared that it will hit theaters this August.

“Our first trailer,” the Hollywood director tweeted Friday to his followers. “Warning: gore [and] adult language [and] supervillains [and] adventure [and] heart. (RELATED: Report: Will Smith Not Reprising Role In ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel)

“Can’t wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6,” he added, along with the action-packed trailer. “#TheSuicideSquad.”

WATCH:

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can’t wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director also shared artwork for the upcoming film from DC, including one of Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie.

“I have loved the character of Harley Quinn since she debuted as an animated character,” Gunn tweeted. “It was my privilege bringing her to life in all her nutso glory. @MargotRobbie #TheSuicideSquad.”

I have loved the character of Harley Quinn since she debuted as an animated character. It was my privilege bringing her to life in all her nutso glory. @MargotRobbie #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/Hgb6UaWHYL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

The news of the highly-anticipated trailer comes less than 24 hours after the director teased the movie, which will feature stars Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone and many more, Newsweek.com reported. (RELATED: We’re About To See A Whole Lot More Of Margot Robbie)

“This trailer is getting so close I’m standing in a puddle of King Shark’s drool. #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn had tweeted.

This trailer is getting so close I’m standing in a puddle of King Shark’s drool. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/oPhgONqIji — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021