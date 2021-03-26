Kris Jenner Reveals Design Of Tramp Stamp She Got With Daughter Khloé Kardashian

Reality TV star Kris Jenner admitted she does have a tramp stamp.

Kris revealed the design during Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.” Ellen DeGeneres and Kris were playing “Never Have My Kids Ever” when she was asked about tattoos. Kris had to say yes.

“But with me,” Kris clarified. “Me and Khloé … it’s a cross.”

"[It's] on my booty," she responded when DeGeneres asked her the location of the tattoo. "Back there. It's way back there."

So we’re working with a tramp stamp here. I was not expecting Kris to have a tramp stamp, much less a tramp stamp of a cross.

Kardashian actually had hers removed, and I don’t blame her. Tramp stamps are a thing of the early 2000s and if you have one now, it’s kind of lame. Those went out of style as quickly as they came into style.

Apparently, Kris also got the names of her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, tattooed near the cross.

I think it’s kind of odd she just tattooed Kendall and Kylie’s names on her back considering she also has three other daughters. Clearly, Kris has favorites, but I think we all kinda knew that.