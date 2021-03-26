REPORT: Mark Steyn Returning To Host ‘Fox News Primetime’

Fox News contributor Mark Steyn is set to return as the host of “Fox News Primetime” as the network continues to search for a permanent host.

Steyn will host the 7 p.m. show during the week of April 5 as the company continues its search for a permanent host, according to a report from OutKick. Rachel Campos-Duffy and Lawrence Jones are expected to host the weeks of March 29 and April 12, respectively.

Steyn previously hosted the show on the week of Feb. 8, OutKick reported. He reportedly had the seventh-highest viewership out of ten weeks, netting around 1,759,000 viewers.

.@OutKick has learned @MarkSteynOnline will return to host ‘Fox News Primetime’ (7 pm show) in April as the network set the schedule for the next three weeks. Details on that, ratings, and my thoughts here:https://t.co/bO1sA2jubw — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 26, 2021

Other hosts on the show include former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy and “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, OutKick reported.

Steyn’s rumored return follows on the heels of host Brian Kilmeade’s second week on the show, OutKick reported. (RELATED: Fox Nation Launching New Podcast And Series With Tucker Carlson)

Fox News has not officially confirmed Steyn’s return, according to OutKick, and it was unclear when a decision would be finalized. Neither Steyn nor Campos-Duffy have confirmed their appearances.

On March 24, Jones tweeted he would be returning to the show in April.

Back hosting Fox News Primetime in April. https://t.co/NQsnq8eMUm — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) March 24, 2021

Fox News first introduced “Primetime” in January after the company announced a series of changes to its lineup, which included shifting Martha MacCallum’s “The Story” to 3 p.m.