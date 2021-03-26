REPORT: Father Allegedly Kills Autistic Son, Says He Was Hearing Voices

An Ohio man reportedly confessed on Thursday to killing his five-year-old autistic son after he claimed he heard voices.

Matthew Ponomarenko, 31, called 9-1-1 around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday to report he had just killed his five-year-old autistic son after hearing voices, according to Cleveland 19.

“I just killed my son,” Ponomarenko told the dispatcher, according to Fox 8.

“Matt, when did you kill your son?” the dispatcher asks, according to Cleveland.com.

“I’m shaking,” Ponomarenko reportedly responded.

“I understand. When did this happen?” the dispatcher asked, according to the report.

“I just killed my son.” That’s what Matthew Ponomarenko told a 911 dispatcher. He went on to say he was hearing voices when he killed his 5-year-old son, Jax, with a baseball bat???????? @wkyc #3News pic.twitter.com/rIsxCN1uyw — Rachel Polansky (@RPolanskyNews) March 26, 2021

Ponomarenko stayed silent on the phone for four minutes before telling the dispatcher “they’re here” before hanging up, according to Cleveland.com.

Ponomarenko beat his son to death with a baseball bat, according to Cleveland19. (RELATED: 2 Arrested For Fatally Beating 2-Year-Old To Death, Investigators Believe Toddler Was Abused For Months)

Johnathan Cherni, the child’s uncle, said Ponomarenko had recently been released from a behavioral health center and was not taking his medications, according to the report.

“My mom dropped him off today. He was fine; he was vibrant, completely content, and all of a sudden, we get hit with all this.”

Ponomarenko is set to be arraigned March 29 in Parma Municipal Court, according to the report.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Parma Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.