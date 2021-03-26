‘There’s No Need To Slobber All Over Joe Biden’: Meghan McCain Slams ‘Disconcerting’ Media Coverage From Press Conference

Meghan McCain slammed the “disconcerting” media coverage Friday following President Joe Biden’s first press conference since his inauguration.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar began by asking McCain for her reaction to Biden’s press conference. McCain said if former President Donald Trump had “fallen down” the stairs of Air Force One—as Biden did—and if his son “was involved in some very serious reports involving the Secret Service and a handgun”—like Hunter Biden—the media conversation would be much different. (RELATED: REPORT: Secret Service Allegedly Tried To Intervene With Police Probe After Hunter Biden’s Gun Went Missing)

WATCH:

“I think it’s incumbent on us and the press not to be deleterious in the way that we cover president Biden,” McCain explained. “Did he have a decent press conference yesterday in the sense that he answered what he could? Yes. Did he not answer all the questions that I would like to know? Was he not being held in the same standard that I wish.”(RELATED: There Was One Moment During The Presser That Biden Appears To Utterly Lose Track Of Himself)

“Just because President Trump was so awful and so disrespectful to the press, which I think we’re all on agreement in, doesn’t mean we should be giving President Biden passes,” she added.

“I think he’s the president of the United States of America,” McCain continued. “We’re still in a pandemic. There’s still a bunch of crises and I don’t think he answered nearly enough questions that I for one would have liked to see him answer. And I think the coverage of it has been really disconcerting.”

McCain said there’s “no need to slobber all over Joe Biden right now. He’s still the president of the United States.” The role of the “fourth estate is to hold his feet to the fire and to ask serious questions,” she explained.

“Giving him time, let him be president, yes,” McCain continued. “But we did not give this levity to President Obama or President Trump so I don’t know why we’re giving him so many — so much of it right now given he’s been in office or serving in office for over 50 years.”

Behar responded, comparing Biden to Trump. “He [Biden] wasn’t lying … he didn’t tell reporters to shut up … didn’t come up with some nasty name for somebody,” Behar said. She concluded by saying the press will be “asking tougher questions” going forward.