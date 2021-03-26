The Oklahoma City Thunder Release Meyers Leonard

Meyers Leonard is officially a free agent.

The NBA center was released Thursday night by the Oklahoma City Thunder following the trade deadline passing.

When he was traded to the Thunder, there were no plans for him to actually stick with the team.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not Leonard ever plays in the NBA again. He’s been in the news nonstop ever since he called somebody a “k*ke b*tch” during a video game live stream.

He was quickly suspended, fined and traded away from the Miami Heat.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

I honestly think it’d be a shame if Leonard’s NBA career came to an end over this mistake. Should we pride ourselves on grace and forgiveness? Shouldn’t we pride ourselves on second chances?

I mean, does anyone honestly think Meyers Leonard is a racist? There is a zero chance he is. He said something incredibly stupid, has apologized and he still can’t get a job in the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meyers Leonard (@meyersleonard)

As I’ve said before, Julian Edelman offering to have dinner with him was 100% the correct way to handle the situation.

We get much further in life when we extend a hand in good faith and try to help educate than when we do when we just cancel people.

After Meyer Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur, NFL player Julian Edelman offered to take him to a Shabbat dinner in Miami. This is the proper way to handle this situation. Instead of promoting cancel culture, get to know people. You’ll get better results. https://t.co/qZY2CV2Xws — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 10, 2021

We’ll see if he ever plays again, but it looks like there’s a real chance he doesn’t.