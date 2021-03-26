Republican Sen. Mike Lee Says A Return To ‘Old Policies’ Would Solve ‘Problems’ At Southern Border

Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee said that a return to “old policies” would solve the problems at the southern border during a Friday appearance on Fox News

“It’s a tragedy that we make it harder for U.S. citizens to come back to their own country than we do for people who are coming here illegally and enriching the drug cartels in the process,” Lee told Fox News.

1/2 The Biden Administration has closed the border to press in an attempt to minimize the crisis so we are here to tell the story of what’s really happening. pic.twitter.com/Ip4KGtPxx0 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 26, 2021

“I’m told from some sources that the people coming through the caravans are testing positive for COVID at a rate seven times what we see here. This is unacceptable. It absolutely defies reason and logic. And these are solvable problems. All we have to do is go back to old policies that we’ve got through bilateral agreements with our northern and southern neighbors, Canada and Mexico, and we expand that,” Lee explained.

Lee went on to say that the Biden administration needs to send unaccompanied minors back to their homes while reinstating Trump-era policy and negotiations with Mexico in order to solve the crisis long-term. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hundreds Of Migrants Flood Southern Border, Turn Themselves In Because They Say It’s Easier Under Biden)

I’m currently down at the US / Mexico Border with my colleagues assessing the situation at the Donna (Texas) Temporary Processing Facility. The facility is designed to handle no more than 1,000 people and with current COVID safety guidelines, that number drops to 250 people. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 26, 2021

Lee and a group of 18 other senators visited the southern border Friday to shed light on the conditions there. Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has also claimed the Biden administration worsened the border crisis by reversing former President Trump’s policies.

President Joe Biden plans to visit the border at some point but has not set a date.