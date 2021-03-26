Sharon Stone Attacks Cancel Culture As ‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Seen Happen’

Actress Sharon Stone characterized cancel culture as the “stupidest thing” she has ever seen.

Stone gave her thoughts on cancel culture during Thursday’s episode of the SiriusXM show “Just Jenny.”

“I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen,” Stone told host Jenny Hutt. “I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Says A Producer Once Told Her To ‘F*ck’ Her Co-Star For ‘On-Screen’ Chemistry)

“We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything,” she added.

Stone said we should “give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding.”