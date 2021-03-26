You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About If Dads Were Influencers

You Betcha has released another home run video.

The popular entertainment company recently released "If Dads Were Influencers," and I can promise you don't want to miss it.

If you only watch one funny video today, make it this one. You’re going to be in stitches.

I truly don’t know how You Betcha does it. Everything the company posts is absolutely hilarious, and this one is among their best.

The dude just lampooned Instagram and online influencers. Is there any group of people who would hate influencers more than Midwestern dads?

I think the answer to that is a firm no.

I would love to see my dad’s reaction to watching influencer videos. He’d probably take the computer outside and shoot it.

Influencer culture is fine if you’re actually famous. If you have millions and millions of followers, people are clearly interested.

Unfortunately, every woman with a few thousands seems to think they’re one phone call away from being the next big thing in Hollywood. It’s honestly sad to watch. I’ve seen women with literally no prospects do just about anything to get some likes.

Having said that, you should all be watching You Betcha videos if you’ve never seen them before. They’re without a doubt among the best videos on the internet.