Ben Askren And Jake Paul Get Physical During Boxing Match Press Conference

Things popped off Friday during the press conference for Ben Askren’s boxing match against Jake Paul.

During the staredown for the April 17 bout, Askren appeared to be all smiles while the YouTube star was trying his best to act tough.

That’s when Askren pushed Paul’s face, and we were off to the races!

Things got physical between Jake Paul and Ben Askren ???? pic.twitter.com/6SjUXv69jg — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 26, 2021

I can’t tell you how much I hope Askren just dismantles Jake Paul. I think I speak for most of America when I say we’re all cheering for it.

Paul is arguably the biggest clown on the internet. Now, he’s going to go up against an actual legit MMA star.

I have a feeling the young social media star is going to quickly regret his decision.

VIDEO: @Benaskren talks his staredown skirmish with Jake Paul, how he thinks he wins the boxing match, surprising support he’s gotten from Dana White, being a hesitant rep for MMA and much more https://t.co/BNmFy49Bcs — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 27, 2021

It’s also borderline embarrassing watching Paul speak when Askren does. One is clearly an insanely intelligent person.

The other, well, is Jake Paul. Also, this homicide line from Askren was legit.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

Let’s all hope Askren shows up and shows out April 17. I’m sick of this nonsense coming from Paul. It’s time to shut him up.