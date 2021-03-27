Editorial

Ben Askren And Jake Paul Get Physical During Boxing Match Press Conference

Ben Askren, Jake Paul (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/marc_raimondi/status/1375584346610917376)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Things popped off Friday during the press conference for Ben Askren’s boxing match against Jake Paul.

During the staredown for the April 17 bout, Askren appeared to be all smiles while the YouTube star was trying his best to act tough. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when Askren pushed Paul’s face, and we were off to the races!

I can’t tell you how much I hope Askren just dismantles Jake Paul. I think I speak for most of America when I say we’re all cheering for it.

Paul is arguably the biggest clown on the internet. Now, he’s going to go up against an actual legit MMA star.

I have a feeling the young social media star is going to quickly regret his decision.

It’s also borderline embarrassing watching Paul speak when Askren does. One is clearly an insanely intelligent person.

The other, well, is Jake Paul. Also, this homicide line from Askren was legit.

Let’s all hope Askren shows up and shows out April 17. I’m sick of this nonsense coming from Paul. It’s time to shut him up.