Corey Lewandowski: Trump To Launch ‘Interactive Communication Tool’ In Three To Four Months

Former 2020 presidential campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is going to launch an “interactive communication tool” in the coming months.

After being banned from Twitter and other social media outlets following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, rumors have swirled surrounding how and when the former president would return to social media.

“This is going to be launched in the next three to four months,” Lewandowski said. “It’s going to be an interactive communication tool whereby the president will be able to post things to it and people will be able to repost and communicate directly with him.”

“What we’ve seen from Big Tech and the cancel culture is, if you don’t agree with their philosophy they’re going to cancel you, and we’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody, and it’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled,” he continued.

Unlike the pitfalls that eventually befell Parler before it was able to resume functionality, Lewandowski said this platform wouldn’t “rely on Amazon or Amazon’s servers.” (RELATED: Vince Coglianese: ‘Disinformation’ Is Just A Pretext To Censor Average American Citizens)

“It’s going to be completely built from scratch from the ground up and that’s going to give him the opportunity to control, not only distribution of it but also who participates in [it],” he said. “I mean that in a positive way.”