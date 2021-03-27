Gardner Minshew Drops Awesome Hype Photos On Instagram

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew recently shared some epic hype photos.

The young NFL sensation, who is almost certainly going to be traded before next season starts, posted photos of him getting some work in while rocking his now legendary mullet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He captioned the photos, “Freedom’s just another word for nothin left to lose.”

Is Gardner Minshew the man or is Gardner Minshew the man? The answer is yes. The dude might be the most authentic player in the NFL.

He knows exactly who he is, and he doesn’t run from it. He is the man behind Minshew Mania. He’s the man with the mullet children will talk about for generations to come.

I seriously hope like hell Minshew gets traded to a team that allows him to start. He’s obviously not going to start ahead of Trevor Lawrence.

So, if he wants to play, he has to leave.

Unleash the beast! Unleash the beast! Get Minshew back on the field by any means necessary!