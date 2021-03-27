Editorial

Legendary Football Coach Howard Schnellenberger Dies At The Age Of 87

Florida Atlantic University coach Howard Schnellenberger talks to Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga (left) during the 73rd annual FedEx Orange Bowl between Louisville and Wake Forest at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida on January 2, 2007. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Legendary Miami football coach Howard Schnellenberger has died.

The Hurricanes announced Saturday morning that the national champion coach had passed away at the age of 87. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Miami Herald, Schnellenberger’s cause of death isn’t known at this time.

This is not the news anyone wanted to wake up to on a Saturday morning. We’re talking about a titan in the world of college football.

Schnellenberger is responsible for the Miami Hurricanes becoming a national powerhouse, and he won a national title with them in 1983.

To say they wouldn’t be a national brand without him is a 100% factual statement.

Death is never easy. It’s just not. However, it’s substantially harder when we lose a guy who was a pillar in his respective community, and that’s exactly what Schnellenberger was for the Miami football program.

Rest easy, Schnellenberger. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.