Legendary Football Coach Howard Schnellenberger Dies At The Age Of 87

Legendary Miami football coach Howard Schnellenberger has died.

The Hurricanes announced Saturday morning that the national champion coach had passed away at the age of 87.

According to the Miami Herald, Schnellenberger’s cause of death isn’t known at this time.

Without him, there is no Miami Football. Howard Schnellenberger leaves behind a legacy more impactful than he’ll ever know. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/7lwHhUGSnx — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 27, 2021

This is not the news anyone wanted to wake up to on a Saturday morning. We’re talking about a titan in the world of college football.

Schnellenberger is responsible for the Miami Hurricanes becoming a national powerhouse, and he won a national title with them in 1983.

To say they wouldn’t be a national brand without him is a 100% factual statement.

Death is never easy. It’s just not. However, it’s substantially harder when we lose a guy who was a pillar in his respective community, and that’s exactly what Schnellenberger was for the Miami football program.

Thank U Coach Howard words can’t describe the Respect ,Admiration & Luv I have forU & Beverly ????The words “U Matter” because of U Coach ???? U Matter ???????? pic.twitter.com/VtEyn2aMwb — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) March 27, 2021

Rest easy, Schnellenberger. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.