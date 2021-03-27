Nate Reuvers Will Transfer Out Of Wisconsin And Play A Fifth Year Of College Basketball

Former Wisconsin basketball star Nate Reuvers is in the transfer portal.

Reuvers previously announced that he was done playing for the Badgers, and everyone safely assumed that meant he was done playing college ball.

Well, that was a poor assumption to make. According to Jeff Borzello, Reuvers has entered the transfer portal.

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Averaged 8.3 points this season, 13.1 points as a junior. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 27, 2021

Obviously, I wish Reuvers nothing but the best going forward. He played a lot of great games for Wisconsin.

His career in Madison didn’t end the way we all wanted it to, but he still represented Wisconsin very well.

Having said that, I don’t understand why Reuvers is leaving. Does he think he’s going to find a better fit elsewhere?

He could have easily been one of the top guys on the team next year. Instead, he’s choosing to play elsewhere.

It’s a bit mind-boggling.

Still, I hope he lands on a great team and balls out. You always want to see a former Badger do well when they ended on solid terms.