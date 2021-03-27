REPORT: Barry Alvarez Is Expected To Retire

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez will reportedly retire.

According to Jeff Potrykus, the legendary AD and former football coach “is close to retiring” and an announcement could come at some point in the next few weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Some #Badgers news for you today: Barry Alvarez, UW’s full-time AD since 2006, is close to retiring. Expect an announcement sometime in the next couple weeks. Sounds as if Alvarez could stay on through July. We’ll have a quick story on our site soon. He is 74. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 27, 2021

If this is the end of the road for Alvarez, it was a hell of a ride and I’m honored to have watched him build up our athletic department.

People seem to forget just how bad Wisconsin used to be at football and basketball. That all changed in the early 1990s when Alvarez took over the football team.

He took us from being a joke to being a hell of a powerhouse program in the B1G. Once our football team started rolling, it didn’t take long at all for the basketball team to follow.

The rest is history. In the past 30 years, Alvarez has helped turn our men’s basketball team and football team into national powers.

Talk about leaving a legacy. There aren’t too many guys on the planet who work in sports who can match Alvarez.

Thanks for the memories, Barry!