Get A Pair Of Military-Grade, Titanium Alloy Flashlights For 70% Off

A good, reliable flashlight is important to have around the house. Having two is an even better idea. And reliable is certainly a perfect word to describe this pair of Army gear tactical flashlights. Keep one in your house and one in your car in case of emergencies, power outages or any other reason you would need a flashlight.

These military-grade flashlights feature a powerful 800-lumen output that can be seen for miles and, more importantly, help you see when the power is out or you’re stranded on the side of the road after the sun has gone down. Each flashlight features five different lighting modes: low, medium, and full power, as well as strobe and SOS for emergency situations.

The flashlights are housed in a weatherproof titanium alloy that is both indestructible and lightweight, giving protection to the working parts of the flashlight while allowing you to transport them easily. Both the alloy is strong, allowing you to flip the flashlight around and use the tactical head to shatter glass.

The flashlights run on three AAA batteries and have a battery life of up to six hours. The bulb has a shelf life of 100,000 hours, so there’s little danger this light will dim on you anytime in the coming years.

Despite all the amazing features in these flashlights, the most amazing thing might be the price. Already a bargain at the regular price of $59 for this pair of military-grade flashlights, for a limited time you can get them for just $17.99, a 70 percent savings.

Now that’s a deal worth shining a light on.

Prices subject to change.